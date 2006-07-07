Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ORCHARD SHOPPING The opening of the Orchard Street Greenmarket is celebrated with live music and cooking demonstrations. Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Orchard Street between Delancey and Broome streets, 212-226-9010 ext. 13, free.

RESTAURANT WEEK NYC & Company presents the annual summer Restaurant Week. Restaurants including Vong, Tabla, Artisanal, and Gramercy Tavern offer lunch for $24.07, and dinner for $35. Many restaurants are extending the offer through Labor Day. Monday–Friday and Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, times and locations vary, 212-484-1222. For complete information, go to nycvisit.com. Reservations strongly suggested.