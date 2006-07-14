Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
VIVE LA FRANCE Gavroche restaurant celebrates Bastille Day with a holiday menu including fresh frog’s legs, filet mignon with potatoes dauphinois, and “Revolution 1789” sorbet with Cointreau. The French Connection jazz trio performs throughout the night. Friday, 7 p.m., Gavroche, 212 W. 14th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-647-8553, prices vary.
