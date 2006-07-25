Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MEDITERRANEAN MEAL Chef Daniele Baliani of Le Cirque and San Domenico restaurants presents a class on preparing a three-course meal.The menue features dishes from Italy, France, and Spain. Tonight, 7 p.m., My Befana, 116 W. Houston St., between Sullivan and Thompson streets, 888-623-3262, $45.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.