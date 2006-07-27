Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CELEBRATE ISRAEL The Sisterhood of the Village Temple presents a Midsummer Night’s Supper, featuring an evening of Israeli cuisine and traditional folk dancing. Tuesday, 6 p.m.,Village Temple Sisterhood, 33 E. 12 St., between University Place and Broadway, 212-674-2340, $36 general, $54 per couple, $10 for children. Reservations suggested.
