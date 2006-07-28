Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
AFRICAN EXPLORATION The Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture and Philipsburg Manor present the African-American Foodways Festival, offering cooking demonstrations, cow milkings, and children’s planting activities. A lecture by culinary historian Jessica Harris is also offered. A free shuttle bus transports attendees between the two sites. Sunday, 10 a.m., Philipsburg Manor, 381 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., and Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture, 630 Bedford Road, Pocantico Hills, N.Y., 914-631-8200, $12 general, $10 seniors, $6 students.
