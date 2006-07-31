Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BEYOND GUACAMOLE Rosa Mexicano restaurant presents “Flavors of Mexico,” a cooking and luncheon series. This week’s theme is Mexican cantina cooking, featuring a demonstration of dishes including arrachera con camerones (grilled skirt steak and shrimp in a roasted tomato-chipotle sauce). Culinary director Roberto Santibañez leads the demonstrations and discussion. Saturday, 10 a.m., Rosa Mexicano, 9 E. 18 St., between Fifth Avenue and Broadway, $60.
