The New York Sun

Join
National

Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Food & Drink
Food & Drink

BEYOND GUACAMOLE Rosa Mexicano restaurant presents “Flavors of Mexico,” a cooking and luncheon series. This week’s theme is Mexican cantina cooking, featuring a demonstration of dishes including arrachera con camerones (grilled skirt steak and shrimp in a roasted tomato-chipotle sauce). Culinary director Roberto Santibañez leads the demonstrations and discussion. Saturday, 10 a.m., Rosa Mexicano, 9 E. 18 St., between Fifth Avenue and Broadway, $60.

Food & Drink
Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use