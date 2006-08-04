Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEYOND GUACAMOLE Rosa Mexicano restaurant presents “Flavors of Mexico,” a cooking and luncheon series. This week’s theme is Mexican cantina cooking, featuring a demonstration of dishes including arrachera con camerones (grilled skirt steak and shrimp in a roasted tomato-chipotle sauce). Culinary director Rober to Santibañez leads the demonstrations and discussion. Saturday, 10 a.m., Rosa Mexicano, 9 E. 18 St., between Fifth Avenue and Broadway, $60.

STICKY FINGERS The third annual Tiger Beer Singapore Chili Crab festival features tasty treats from Southeast Asia. Kickboxing demonstrations, lion dancers, and carnival games are also offered. Sunday, noon–6 p.m., Water Street Restaurant, 66 Water St., between Dock and Main streets, 646-366-1470, free.