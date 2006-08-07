Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BURGUNDY PAIRINGS The “Cheeseaholic” bloggers Waldemar and Nadia present a wine and cheese pairing featuring selections from the Burgundy Wine Company.The cheese mongers discuss artisan cheeses made from a range of methods. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., 143 W. 26th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-691-9092, $35.

FARM AID Applewood restaurant presents a benefit dinner for Lucky Dog Organic Farm, located in Upper Delaware River Valley. The farm lost its entire yearly crop due to flooding. Farm owners Richard Giles and Holley White are featured guests. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Applewood restaurant, 501 11th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-768-2044, $100.

SUPER TUSCANS Beppe restaurant presents a dinner and a tasting of olive oils harvested in 2005 from the restaurant’s holdings in Tuscany. Dishes include chicken liver and white bean crostini, brined Heritage Farms pork chops, and corn gelato with olive oil and salt. The dishes are prepared by chef Marc Taxiera. Friday, 7 p.m., Beppe restaurant, 45 E. 22nd St., between Broadway and Park Avenue South, 212-982-8422, $60.

SUMMER BOUNTY Chanterelle restaurant presents a “Summer Cheese, Summer Fruit, Summer Wine” discussion and tasting. Fromager Adrian Murcia discusses how to pack the perfect picnic basket. Sunday, 4 p.m., Chanterelle restaurant, 2 Harrison St. at Hudson Street, 212-966-6960, $55, reservations suggested.