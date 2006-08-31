Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TASTE OF CENTRAL AMERICA Maya restaurant presents a five-course Oaxacan tasting menu by chef Richard Sandoval as part of the Celebrate Mexico Now festival. Dishes include mole negro with duck. Tuesday, 5 p.m., Maya restaurant, 1191 First Ave., between 64th and 65th streets, 212-585-1818, $50, $75 with wine pairings.

SPICY TASTES The Asia Society presents “Cradle of Flavor: A Journey Along Southeast Asia’s Spice Trail,” a panel discussion about the cuisines of countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Panelists include chefs Zak Pelaccio and Amy Besa, and cookbook author Naomi Duguid. The lecture is moderated by the editor-in-chief of Saveur magazine, James Oseland. Tuesday, 7 p.m., Asia Society, 725 Park Ave., between 70th and 71st street, 212-517-2742, $30 general, $15 students and members.