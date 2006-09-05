Food & Drink

The New York Sun

TASTE OF CENTRAL AMERICA Maya restaurant presents a five-course Oaxacan tasting menu by chef Richard Sandoval as part of the Celebrate Mexico Now festival. Dishes include mole negro with duck. Tonight, 5 p.m., Maya restaurant, 1191 First Ave., between 64th and 65th streets, 212-585-1818, $50, $75 with wine pairings.

SPICY TASTES The Asia Society presents “Cradle of Flavor: A Journey Along Southeast Asia’s Spice Trail,” a panel discussion about the cuisines of countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Panelists include chefs Zak Pelaccio and Amy Besa, and cookbook author Naomi Duguid. The lecture is moderated by the editor in chief of Saveur magazine, James Oseland. Tonight, 7 p.m., Asia Society, 725 Park Ave., between 70th and 71st street, 212-517-2742, $30 general, $15 students and members.

CHILI COMPETITION The 27th annual Richmond County Fair presents the Great Chili Cook-Off, where local chilimeisters compete for top bean honors. Walk-in entries are welcome. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., Historic Richmond Town, Richmond Road, St. Patrick’s Place, and Clarke Avenue, Staten Island, 718-351-1611 ext. 244, free. For complete contest information, go to richmondcountyfair.org.

