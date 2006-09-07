Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GOURMET GETAWAY Rosa Mexicana restaurant celebrates Mexico’s independence day with a special menu created by culinary director Roberto Santibañez and a chef from the Los Xitomates restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Luis Fitch. Dishes include callos en aguachile, sliced scallops in a chile sauce, and pato al garambullo, duck breast served with mashed sweet potatoes. Tonight, 7 p.m., Rosa Mexicana restaurant, 9 E. 18 St., between Fifth Avenue and Broadway, 212-397-0666 ext. 27, $65.

SLOTS AND CHOW The Foxwoods Food & Wine festival in Mashantucket, Conn., is a three-day festival sponsored by Food & Wine magazine. An opening gala dinner, an all-day wine tasting, and numerous chef demonstrations are planned. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, Sunday, 10 a.m., Foxwoods Resort Casino, 39 Norwich Westerly Rd., Mashantucket, 800-369-9663, prices vary. For complete information, go to foxwoodsfoodandwine.com.