Food & Drink

GOURMET GETAWAY Rosa Mexicana restaurant celebrates Mexico’s independence day with a special menu created by culinary director Roberto Santibañez and a chef from the Los Xitomates restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Luis Fitch. Dishes include callos en aguachile, sliced scallops in a chile sauce, and pato al garambullo, duck breast served with mashed sweet potatoes. Tonight, 7 p.m., Rosa Mexicana restaurant, 9 E. 18 St., between Fifth Avenue and Broadway, 212-397-0666 ext. 27, $65.

SLOTS AND CHOW The Foxwoods Food & Wine festival in Mashantucket, Conn., is a three-day festival sponsored by Food & Wine magazine. An opening gala dinner, an all-day wine tasting, and numerous chef demonstrations are planned. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, Sunday, 10 a.m., Foxwoods Resort Casino, 39 Norwich Westerly Rd., Mashantucket, 800-369-9663, prices vary. For complete information, go to foxwoodsfoodandwine.com.

