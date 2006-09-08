The New York Sun

Join
National

Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Food & Drink
Food & Drink

SLOTS AND CHOW The Foxwoods Food & Wine festival in Mashantucket, Conn., is a three-day festival sponsored by Food & Wine magazine. An opening gala dinner, an all-day wine tasting, and numerous chef demonstrations are planned. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, Sunday, 10 a.m., Foxwoods Resort Casino, 39 Norwich Westerly Rd., Mashantucket, 800-369-9663, prices vary. For complete information, go to foxwoodsfoodandwine.com.

CHILI COMPETITION The 27th annual Richmond County Fair presents the Great Chili Cook-Off, where local chilimeisters compete for top bean honors. Walk-in entries are welcome. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., Historic Richmond Town, Richmond Road, St. Patrick’s Place, and Clarke Avenue, Staten Island, 718-351-1611 ext. 244, free. For complete contest information, go to richmondcountyfair.org.

Food & Drink
Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use