Food & Drink

SLOTS AND CHOW The Foxwoods Food & Wine festival in Mashantucket, Conn., is a three-day festival sponsored by Food & Wine magazine. An opening gala dinner, an all-day wine tasting, and numerous chef demonstrations are planned. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, Sunday, 10 a.m., Foxwoods Resort Casino, 39 Norwich Westerly Rd., Mashantucket, 800-369-9663, prices vary. For complete information, go to foxwoodsfoodandwine.com.

CHILI COMPETITION The 27th annual Richmond County Fair presents the Great Chili Cook-Off, where local chilimeisters compete for top bean honors. Walk-in entries are welcome. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., Historic Richmond Town, Richmond Road, St. Patrick’s Place, and Clarke Avenue, Staten Island, 718-351-1611 ext. 244, free. For complete contest information, go to richmondcountyfair.org.