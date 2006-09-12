Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RICE WINE Chanterelle restaurant presents “Sake Kura,” a dinner featuring rare artisanal sakes. Sommelier Roger Dagorn is host of the event, and chef David Waltuck prepares a nine-course menu. Tonight, 6 p.m., Chanterelle, 2 Harrison St. at Hudson Street, 212-966-6960, $250.

COAST TO COAST The Carlyle Hotel presents a weeklong appearance by the executive chef at the Inn of Anasazi in Santa Fe, N.M., Martin Rios.Dishes include spice encrusted black sea bass with baby fennel, sunchoke risotto, and harissa oil, and a rack of Colorado lamb with creole mustard glaze, eggplant mille-feuille, and olive-lamb jus. Tonight, 6 p.m., the Carlyle Hotel, 35 E. 76th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-744-1600, $65, $120 with wine pairing.

OH JULIET Bottega Del Vino restaurant celebrates the mythical birthday of Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet. Glasses of Veronese wine and chocolate mousse are offered. Tonight, 6:30–10:30 p.m., Bottega Del Vino restaurant, 7 E. 59th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-223-3028, menu prices vary.