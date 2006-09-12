Food & Drink

The New York Sun

RICE WINE Chanterelle restaurant presents “Sake Kura,” a dinner featuring rare artisanal sakes. Sommelier Roger Dagorn is host of the event, and chef David Waltuck prepares a nine-course menu. Tonight, 6 p.m., Chanterelle, 2 Harrison St. at Hudson Street, 212-966-6960, $250.

COAST TO COAST The Carlyle Hotel presents a weeklong appearance by the executive chef at the Inn of Anasazi in Santa Fe, N.M., Martin Rios.Dishes include spice encrusted black sea bass with baby fennel, sunchoke risotto, and harissa oil, and a rack of Colorado lamb with creole mustard glaze, eggplant mille-feuille, and olive-lamb jus. Tonight, 6 p.m., the Carlyle Hotel, 35 E. 76th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-744-1600, $65, $120 with wine pairing.

OH JULIET Bottega Del Vino restaurant celebrates the mythical birthday of Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet. Glasses of Veronese wine and chocolate mousse are offered. Tonight, 6:30–10:30 p.m., Bottega Del Vino restaurant, 7 E. 59th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-223-3028, menu prices vary.

