Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PICKLES AND MORE The Lower East Side Business Improvement District is host of the sixth annual Pickle Day festival, featuring music, children’s activities, and samples of traditional cucumber pickles and more exotic offerings, including kimchi and Indian pickles and chutneys. Sunday, 10 a.m., Orchard Street, between Grand and Broome streets, 212-226-9010, free.
