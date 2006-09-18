Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ISRAELI VINTAGES Capsouto Frères restaurant celebrates the release of 2004 vintages of Israeli fine wines with a five-course dinner menu. Dishes include filet mignon with Madeira and wild mushrooms, and grilled tuna with genevoise sauce. Wines include Carmel Winery’s Appellation Carignan Old Vines 2004 from Shomron, Israel. Tonight, 6 p.m., Capsouto Frères restaurant, 451 Washington St., between Watts and Debrosses streets, 212-966-4900, $115, reservations required.

14th STREET FEAST The 11th annual Harvest in the Square festival showcases more than 45 restaurants in Union Square. Chefs prepare unlimited tastings paired with wines from Long Island and upstate New York. Tomorrow, 6 p.m. VIP admission, 7:30 p.m. general admission, Union Square Park, 14th Street and Union Square West, 212-460-1208, $85 in advance, $95 at the doors, $400 VIP tickets.