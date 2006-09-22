Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
RICE PANS The Paella Festival in Central Park celebrates the culture and cuisine of Valencia, Spain. 20,000 free servings of paella are offered, along with live Spanish music and dance. Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, Fifth Avenue and 72nd Street, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.