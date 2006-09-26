Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MANY BEERS Union Beer Distributors presents an international craft beer trade tasting. 85 international breweries offer their wares as industry figures present new libations. Tonight, 5 p.m., the Puck Building, 295 Lafayette St. at Houston Street, 718-497-2407, free, reservations required.
