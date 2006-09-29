Food & Drink

The New York Sun

SHELL-SHUCKED Grand Central Oyster Bar presents “Oyster Frenzy,” a weekend festival of oyster shucking and eating.Activities include oyster tastings, shucking competitions, and culinary demonstrations. A chef at Beacon restaurant, Waldy Malouf, is a featured guest. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 7 p.m.,Saturday,1 p.m.,Grand Central Oyster Bar, Grand Central Terminal, 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue, 212-490-6650, $95 for Friday, free on Saturday.

HOT, NOT COLD The 14th annual Chile Pepper fiesta, presented by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, features cuisines ranging from South American to South Asian in celebrating the chili pepper. Live music and culinary demonstrations are offered.Saturday, noon–6 p.m., Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave. at Montgomery Street, Brooklyn, 718-623-7289, free.

