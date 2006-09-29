Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SHELL-SHUCKED Grand Central Oyster Bar presents “Oyster Frenzy,” a weekend festival of oyster shucking and eating.Activities include oyster tastings, shucking competitions, and culinary demonstrations. A chef at Beacon restaurant, Waldy Malouf, is a featured guest. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 7 p.m.,Saturday,1 p.m.,Grand Central Oyster Bar, Grand Central Terminal, 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue, 212-490-6650, $95 for Friday, free on Saturday.

HOT, NOT COLD The 14th annual Chile Pepper fiesta, presented by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, features cuisines ranging from South American to South Asian in celebrating the chili pepper. Live music and culinary demonstrations are offered.Saturday, noon–6 p.m., Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave. at Montgomery Street, Brooklyn, 718-623-7289, free.