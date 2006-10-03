Food & Drink

The New York Sun

TINY BITES Appellation Wine and Spirits celebrates the arrival of autumn and the diversity of the Chelsea neighborhood with a “Flights and Bites” dinner. The chef at Trestle on Tenth restaurant, Ralf Kuettel, prepares appetizers including gravlax of arctic char with a radish salad. Wines include a 2005 Roter Veltliner from a biodynamic producer, Wimmer-Czerny. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Appellation Wine and Spirits, 156 Tenth Ave., between 19th and 20th streets, 212-741-9474, free, reservations required.

