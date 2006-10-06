Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GUINNESS AND MORE The Water Street Restaurant and Lounge celebrates its annual Guinness and Oyster music festival, featuring 12 hours of bluegrass and country music. Food options include Guinness beef stew, fish and chips, and barbeque. Saturday, noon–midnight, Water Street Restaurant and Lounge, 66 Water St., between Main Street and the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, 718-625-9352, free.
