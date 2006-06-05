Health
FIGHTING DISEASE The Gay Men’s Health Crisis presents “Standing Together: A Commemoration of 25 Years of HIV and AIDS.” Today, 10 a.m., Tisch Building, 119 W. 24th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-367-1016, free.
