Holidays
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
ATONEMENT The Jewish Enrichment Center celebrates Yom Kippur with services featuring actor and producer Matt Mindell and comic Rabbi Lawrence Hajioff. Sunday and Monday, Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Monday, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Abigael’s on Broadway,1407 Broadway at 39th Street, 646-486-0470, free. E-mail reservations required to shelly@jeconline.com.
