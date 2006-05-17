The New York Sun

National

Hypnosis

GETTING SLEEPY The self-proclaimed King of Hypnosis, Chuck King, presents a demonstration of his knowledge of subconscious reprogramming. The performance is sponsored by the Conjuring Arts Research Center. Friday, 7 p.m., the Cutting Room, 19 W. 24th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-594-1033, $20.

