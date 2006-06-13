The New York Sun

Join
National

Jazz

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Jazz
Jazz

SOLO SHOW Broadway actress Jessica Molaskey performs her new show, “After Midnight,” featuring songs by Richard Rodgers, Harold Arlen, and Harry Warren. She performs with musicians John Pizzarelli, Larry Fuller, and Martin Pizzarelli. Tonight through Satur day, July 1, Tuesday-Thursday, 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 and 11:30 p.m., Oak Room of the Algonquin Hotel, 212-419-9331, $50 plus $20 minimum.

SUITE MUSIC The Mary Lou Williams Collective performs Williams’s 1945 instrumental composition “Zodiac Suite,” a collection of 12 piano pieces. Pianist Geri Allen, bassist Kenny David, and percussionist Andrew Cyrille perform. Tomorrow, 12:30 p.m., J &R Music World, 23 Park Row at Chambers Street and Broadway, 212-238-9000, free.

ON OUR SHORES Pianist Toshiko Akiyoshi celebrates the 50th anniversary of her arrival to America with a solo performance. Fellow pianists honoring Ms. Akiyoshi include Hiromi and Tomoko Ohno and Frank Weiss.The event is part of the JVC Jazz Festival. Thursday, 8 p.m., Kaye Playhouse, 695 Park Ave. at 69th Street, 212-772-4448, $45.

Jazz
Jazz

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use