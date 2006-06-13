This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SOLO SHOW Broadway actress Jessica Molaskey performs her new show, “After Midnight,” featuring songs by Richard Rodgers, Harold Arlen, and Harry Warren. She performs with musicians John Pizzarelli, Larry Fuller, and Martin Pizzarelli. Tonight through Satur day, July 1, Tuesday-Thursday, 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 and 11:30 p.m., Oak Room of the Algonquin Hotel, 212-419-9331, $50 plus $20 minimum.

SUITE MUSIC The Mary Lou Williams Collective performs Williams’s 1945 instrumental composition “Zodiac Suite,” a collection of 12 piano pieces. Pianist Geri Allen, bassist Kenny David, and percussionist Andrew Cyrille perform. Tomorrow, 12:30 p.m., J &R Music World, 23 Park Row at Chambers Street and Broadway, 212-238-9000, free.

ON OUR SHORES Pianist Toshiko Akiyoshi celebrates the 50th anniversary of her arrival to America with a solo performance. Fellow pianists honoring Ms. Akiyoshi include Hiromi and Tomoko Ohno and Frank Weiss.The event is part of the JVC Jazz Festival. Thursday, 8 p.m., Kaye Playhouse, 695 Park Ave. at 69th Street, 212-772-4448, $45.