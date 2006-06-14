Jazz
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SUITE MUSIC The Mary Lou Williams Collective performs Williams’s 1945 instrumental composition “Zodiac Suite,” a collection of 12 piano pieces. Pianist Geri Allen, bassist Kenny David, and percussionist Andrew Cyrille perform. Today, 12:30 p.m., J&R Music World, 23 Park Row at Chambers Street and Broadway, 212-238-9000, free.
