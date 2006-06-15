This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ON OUR SHORES Pianist Toshiko Akiyoshi celebrates the 50th anniversary of her arrival to America with a solo performance. Fellow pianists honoring Ms. Akiyoshi include Hiromi and Tomoko Ohno and Frank Weiss. The event is part of the JVC Jazz Festival. Tonight, 8 p.m., Kaye Playhouse, 695 Park Ave. at 69th Street, 212-772-4448, $45.

DAPPER FRANK Pianist and vocalist Ronny Whyte, along with performers Kathy Kaefer and Brian Villegas, present the off-Broadway musical “Our Sinatra,” featuring over 50 songs made famous by the crooner, including “Fly Me to the Moon” and “One For My Baby.” Tonight through Saturday, Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 11 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Regency, 540 Park Ave. at 61st Street, 212-339-4095, $40 plus $40 minimum.