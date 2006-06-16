The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JAZZ IN SCHOOL Vocalist Grady Tate and vocalist/pianist Sarah McLawler perform as part of the closing event of the Harlem Speaks Education Initiative, which allows high school students to interview and learn from the two musicians. Saturday, 11 a.m., Oberia D. Dempsey Multi-Service Center, 127 W. 127th St., between Lenox and Seventh avenues, 212-348-8300, free.

PIANO VISIONAIRE Pianist Lafayette Gilchrist performs material from his album “Towards The Shining Path” (Hyena), along with drummer Hamid Drake. The performance is part of this year’s Vision Festival. Saturday, 4 p.m., Angel Orensanz Foundation for the Arts, 172 Norfolk St., between Houston and Stanton streets, 212-529-7194, $25.

