AWARD TOUR The Jazz Journalists Awards presents its 10th annual Jazz Awards, honoring members of the jazz and the jazz journalism communities. Performers include vocalist TC III and pianist Ezra Weiss. Today, 4 p.m., B.B. King’s Bar and Grill, 237 W. 42nd St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-243-0456, $200 general, $75 members.

UPPER WEST SIDE JAZZ The Kaufman Center presents the final concert of the Chamber Jazz at Merkin Hall series, a performance by drummer Matt Wilson and saxophonist Ted Nash. Tonight, 8 p.m., Merkin Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $35.

