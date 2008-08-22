Let’s Go Out This Weekend: Coney Island on Wheels — August 23, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PARTIES

ON YOUR WHEELS Earlier this year, a T-shirt designer from Detroit, Dianna Carlin, fought against a possible eviction from her souvenir shop on the Coney Island boardwalk. The shop survived the threat — and Ms. Carlin also decided to open up a roller rink, using the moniker of her souvenir shop. The Lola Staar Dreamland Roller Rink is a throwback to rinks that stood in the city in decades past; unlike those, though, Dreamland hosts parties set to retro music. Saturday night, the rink presents the Ziggy Stardust Skate party, named after David Bowie’s 1972 song, character, and album, which was inspired by the Legendary Stardust Cowboy, a 1960s musician known for his incomprehensible lyrics and musicianship. Dressing in the alien styles of Ziggy is encouraged, and can get attendees a reduced admission of $12. A pair of skates can be rented for $5 — or, of course, you can bring your own. Upcoming Dreamland events include a “Saturday Night Fever” party on Saturday, August 30, embodying the spirit of the disco-era John Travolta film. And appropriately, the rink will hold a “Xanadu”-themed party on Saturday, September 6, based on the Olivia Newton-John film that tells the story of a Greek muse who comes down to Earth and inspires a young man to build — what else — a roller rink. Saturday, 7 p.m., Childs Building at the Boardwalk, 3052 W. 21st St. on the boardwalk, Coney Island, Brooklyn, 800-362-5116, $14.