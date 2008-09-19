Let’s Go Out This Weekend: Get Your Boots On — September 19-20, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC

YOUR LOCAL HONKY-TONK From the perspective of out-of-towners, it may seem that New York isn’t a country-music-friendly destination. There isn’t a top 40 country radio station, and mainstream country artists rarely roll through the city (Keith Urban’s appearance in Columbus Circle being an exception earlier this month). But here’s an interesting thought: Since New York isn’t Nashville — meaning that the city isn’t inundated with wannabe Carrie Underwoods — the city has become a developing ground for indie bluegrass and country artists who are devoted primarily to music, not to fame. The 5th Annual Brooklyn Country Music Festival honors the locals and what they’re doing to keep country music alive in the city. Founded by Alex Battles, the festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, and features such artists as the Flanks, a jug band, and the M Shanghai String Band, as well as a performance by Mr. Battles himself, with his band, the Whisky Rebellion. Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m., Southpaw, 125 Fifth Ave. at Sterling Place, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-230-0236, $10. For the full lineup, go to brooklyncountrymusic.com/ festival.html.