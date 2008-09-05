Let’s Go Out This Weekend: Under the Stars — Friday, September 5, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FILM

UP ON THE ROOF Because it’s after Labor Day, some people might think that summertime activities are over. Really? Not quite: The outdoors are still buzzing with plenty of events. El Museo del Barrio presents a movie screening as part of its monthly series, Cielo Abierto: Rooftop Films at El Museo. “La Frontera Infinita” (2007), a documentary by Juan Manuel Sepúlveda, traces the immigration struggles of Central Americans who traverse all of Mexico in order to reach the American border. These Central American immigrants, as Mr. Sepúlveda discovers in his film, face prejudice by Mexicans during their journeys, but work to keep their spirits up by following as close to a normal daily routine as possible. Two DJs, Marcelo Cunning and Amylulita, perform during a prescreening reception, which begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday, film, 9 p.m., El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave., between 104th and 105th streets, 212-660-7143, 212-831-7272, $9 general, free for members. To buy advance tickets, go to rooftopfilms.com.

Jayanthi Daniel