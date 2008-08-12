Let’s Go Out Tonight: Bound for Egypt — August 13, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC

VERDANT VERDI One might think that the Metropolitan Opera can claim much of the local turf for its outdoor concerts across the city. Not so fast: The New York Grand Opera is taking Central Park as its own tonight as it presents Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida,” conducted by the company’s artistic director, Vincent La Selva. The opera — which will be amplified — is just the latest Verdi piece to be performed by the company, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this summer (NYGO performed “La Traviata” last month). “Aida” follows an Ethiopian princess who is captured and enslaved in Egypt. A military commander, Radames, falls in love with the princess and is forced to choose between his loyalty to the pharaoh and his newfound love. For this evening’s performance, Radames is played by Alejandro Olmeda, and Aida is played by Joanna McIntire. Valeria Girardi plays the pharaoh’s daughter — a woman who also happens to be in love with Radames. 7:30 p.m., Central Park, Naumburg Bandshell, mid-park at 72nd Street, enter at Central Park West and 72nd Street, 212-245-8837, free.