Let’s Go Out Tonight: Bozo Gets Mystical — August 19, 2008

THEATER

CLOWN MAGIC What starts out as a clown act with a character named Mud turns into a commentary on colonialism and exploitation in Deborah Kaufmann’s one-woman show “Veni Vidi Vici,” at the Access Theater. Mud’s desire for a nice picnic spot turns into overblown greed: Once she has found her land, she uses magic to make it expand. The story — reminiscent of the recent film “Wall-E” — is conveyed only through the use of the four words: “mine,” “you,” “want,” and “nice,” along with dramatic gesturing, drawing, and dance. Ms. Kaufmann has worked with the Big Apple Circus Clown Care, an organization that sends “clown doctors” to lift the spirits of hospitalized children.

7:30 p.m., Access Theater, 380 Broadway, between White and Walker streets, 212-352-3103, $10.