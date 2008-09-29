Let’s Go Out Tonight: Cat’s Loose — September 29, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC

CLASH OF THE ‘KITTIN’ During the past decade, electronic dance music has had its ups and downs. Right after the 1990s ended, a majority of DJs were still spinning relatively pop-driven music. About two years into the 2000s, though, some electro-DJs took a turn toward rock, cementing a genre called electroclash that had been slowly building, created from such influences as 1980s new wave and post-punk rock. One of the first and most prominent electroclash artists to come out in 2002 was Miss Kittin, a French DJ who had spun across Europe for years before releasing her first electroclash compilation, “On the Road.” This past March, after four years of touring, she released her second album of original material, “BatBox,” showcasing not only new approaches to new wave, but elements of repetitive, industrial techno as well. She performs tonight with her longtime collaborator, the Hacker. 9 p.m., Fillmore New York at Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Place at 15th Street, 212-777-6800, $25 in advance, $30 at the door.