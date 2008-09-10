Let’s Go Out Tonight: Forever Your Puppet — September 11, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THEATER

COLD-HEARTED COLONY Jollyship the Whiz-Bang, a Brooklyn-based band that calls itself a “pyrate puppet rock opera consortium,” brings “Straight Up Vampire: The History of Vampires in Colonial Pennsylvania” to Ars Nova. The oddball musical follows Paula Abdul Blackwood, a Quaker girl who is to marry a wheelwright’s son, but instead has a doomed affair with an idealistic vampire. Tensions run high in the dissent-filled colony, as a power struggle erupts between Benjamin Franklin and MC Scat Kat, who compete for control of the Assembly. The drama is set to music by none other than Paula Abdul, and the man behind the musical whirlwind is playwright, performer, and designer Nick Jones, Jollyship’s founder. Guest performers include the Brooklyn-based musician Corn Mo as Benjamin Franklin (who turns into a werewolf), and the O’Debra Twins, two Irish comedians and sisters. 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St. at Tenth Avenue, 212-868-4444, $15.