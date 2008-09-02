Let’s Go Out Tonight: Havana Heat — September 2, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC

CUBAN COLLISION Conjunto Guantanamo — a DUMBO, Brooklyn-based Afro-Cuban band that calls itself an “ambassador of Cuban folklore” — brings Havana’s musical heat to the East Village. The band improvises on traditional Cuban rhythms such as son montuno and the cha-cha-cha, along with modern takes on timba, Cuba’s form of salsa. The septet has also studied and incorporates music from indigenous African groups as the Yoruba and Abakua peoples of West Africa, and the Palo from Central Africa, all of whom eventually settled in Cuba. The band includes lead vocalist and percussionist Osmay Calvo, conga player Ulises Beato, pianist Manolo Alba, and singer Isabel Alfonso. 11 p.m., Horus Café, 93 Ave. B at 6th Street, 212-777-9199, free.