Let’s Go Out Tonight: Honky-Tonk Tuesday — August 26, 2008

MUSIC

BLUEGRASS NIGHTS The Zac Brown Band, a country ensemble based in Atlanta, brings its Southern styles to the Mercury Lounge tonight to pluck strings and tickle ivories on songs from its fourth and newest album, “The Foundation,” coming out in September. The band combines bluegrass, Southern rock, pop, and reggae, complete with a three-part harmony. “Chicken Fried,” the first single off of “The Foundation,” has been making the rounds on country-music radio and television, reflecting on the comforts of the good life that is shaped as a paean to fried chicken, appropriately enough. Formed four years ago by Mr. Brown, the band includes Jimmy De Martini on the fiddle, bassist John Driskell Hopkins, guitarist and organist Coy Bowles, and drummer Chris Fryar. 10 p.m., Mercury Lounge, 217 E. Houston St. at Avenue A, 212-260-4700, $10.