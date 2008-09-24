The New York Sun

Let’s Go Out Tonight: Japanese POV — September 24, 2008

JAYANTHI DANIEL
FILM

UP IN ARMS A common assumption made by many schoolchildren who are receiving their first instructions in world history is that Japan’s military was either dismantled or depressed after World War II. The latter is slightly true — certainly, Japan’s postwar military prowess was severely cut back — but the country still kept its military alive and relevant. Director Micah Fink first premiered his documentary, “Japan’s About-Face” (2008) — about Japan’s postwar military history and its relationship with America — in July on PBS. Tonight, the Japan Society presents a screening of the film, along with a discussion between Mr. Fink and a professor of international studies at MIT, Richard Samuels, who is also the former chairman of the Japan-United States Friendship Commission. The film documents such advances as the building of the Hyuga class helicopter destroyer, or DDH Hyuga, the first Japanese aircraft carrier built since WWII; as well as interviews with peace activists who embarked on a 700-mile protest march from Hiroshima to Tokyo. 6:30 p.m., Japan Society, 333 E. 47th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-715-1258, $10 general, $8 members, $5 students and seniors.

