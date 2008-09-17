Let’s Go Out Tonight: My Bloc — September 18, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC

INTIMATE PARTY Bloc Party — a British band well-loved by hipsters, scenesters, and general music fans alike — has been using the Internet heavily to its advantage: “Mercury,” the first single of the band’s latest album, “Intimacy,” was released on a BBC radio Web site in July, and in August the album was released in full online (“Intimacy” comes out physically in October). Riding this technological wave, the band plays the city tonight in a free one-off show at Roseland Ballroom. Interested parties need to RSVP online, but admission isn’t guaranteed: Once capacity is filled at the venue, no one else will be admitted. It’s worth getting to Roseland early for this. Since 2004, when Bloc Party released its first album, “Silent Alarm,” the band has received well-deserved praise from both indie and mainstream music fans: The group utilizes an electronic aesthetic in composing its punk-influenced rock music, leading to such touches as grinding guitar introductions and fast-paced songs. In two words: Dance tonight. 7:15 p.m., Roseland Ballroom, 239 W. 52nd St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-777-6800, free. To RSVP, go to flashenhanced.com/imeemblocpartyrsvp.