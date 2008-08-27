Let’s Go Out Tonight: Noh, More Drama — August 27, 2009

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THEATER

NOH, MORE DRAMA Director Yuto Kurosaka’s “Heavenly Robe, Carmonk and Blackhole,” a multimedia performance by his Y + Utopia company that features dance and video, comes to the Ontological-Hysteric Theater. The piece contains elements of Noh, a form of Japanese drama first conceived of in the 14th century. Kyogen, another form of drama that developed with Noh as a kind of farcical intermission, provides comic relief throughout the performance. Footage of Japanese Noh star Norikazu Konparu, moving slowly and dressed in black while waving a fan, is screened while Noh archetypes of traditional characters such as the Angel, Devil, and Demon Lady, interact with each other onstage. The cast includes Xander X, Chloe Bourguignon, Isis King, Meg Hahn, Ritsuko Mano, and Suzzanne Ponomarenko. Mr. Kurosaka, a first-time resident of the Ontological’s Incubator program, which nurtures emerging artists, has also staged performances at HERE Arts Center. 8 p.m., Ontological-Hysteric Theater at St. Mark’s Church, 131 E. 10th St. at Second Avenue, 212-352-3101, $17 general, $12 students.