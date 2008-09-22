Let’s Go Out Tonight: Pig Out — September 22, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOOD & DRINK

MANGIA, MANGIA Il Buco, a SoHo restaurant, isn’t letting this Indian summer go to waste: During the day today, the restaurant is hosting a “Sagra del Maiale,” its fifth annual outdoor pig roast, on the sidewalks of Bond Street. For those who work during the day, the delights of munching bites of roast pork in between sips of homemade lemonade and iced tea under the sun are a mere fantasy — which is why, after 6 p.m., Il Buco’s bringing the pig roast indoors, offering the same daytime menu to evening patrons to keep the festival going. (The restaurant’s regular dinner menu will not be offered tonight.) A whole slow-roasted North Carolina heritage Ossabaw pig (of Spanish ancestry, now mostly raised in the South) is the main attraction. Other items on the menu include a porchetta panini with blueberry balsamic mostarda, a farmer’s market panzanella, or bread salad, and a house-made sausage that uses pork from Flying Pigs Farm (in upstate Shushan, N.Y.), apples, and peperoncino. The sausage tastes like the best fall stew, juicy and porky, perfect to snack on while eating away this first night of autumn.

6 p.m.- midnight, Il Buco, 47 Bond St., between Lafayette and Bowery, 212-533-1932, $20 for each plate of food, $10 for each glass of wine, $6 for each beer.