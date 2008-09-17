Let’s Go Out Tonight: Political Migraine — September 17, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TALKS

BALLOTS ON THE BRAIN The onslaught of political coverage about the upcoming election will not stop until November, which gives brainiacs plenty of time to wonder: Why are voters thinking the way they are, and what drives them to their conclusions and decisions, especially in the voting booth? Conveniently, New York University’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies is gathering a panel of its experts to expound on these issues in a talk entitled “The Neuroscience of Elections and Human Decision-Making.” Included in the discussion are David Amadio, an assistant professor of psychology who studies how liberals and conservatives differ in the way they handle conflict, and John Jost, a professor of psychology who researches the psychological bases of political ideology. A university professor at NYU’s law school, Arthur Miller, moderates the talk, which is co-presented by the New York Academy of Science’s Science and the City program. 7 p.m., NYU-Woolworth Building, 15 Barclay St., between Broadway and Church Street, 212-298-3725, $20 general, $10 NYU students, staff, faculty, and alumni, and NYAS members.