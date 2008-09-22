Let’s Go Out Tonight: Prime Youth — September 23, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CULINARY YOUTH This week is providing a bounty of food-related events: Tonight at Tavern on the Green, the Black Culinarian Alliance presents “Excite Your Senses,” an event that matches more than 50 city chefs and wine merchants with minority culinary students in order to teach them about cooking in professional atmospheres. Local schools represented in the festival include the Culinary Training Institute, the Food Service Training Academy of the Community Foodbank of New Jersey, Monroe College, South Bronx Job Corps Academy, and the Culinary Academy of New York/Long Island. Participating chefs represent restaurants including Il Porto, Melba’s Restaurant, Hudson River Cafe, and Calle Ocho. What does this mean for attendees? The menu will be diverse, to say the least, and wine pairings are offered for all dishes — so attendees can toast the young chefs over and over all night. 7-10:30 p.m., Tavern on the Green, Central Park West at 67th Street, 646-548-2949, $100 in advance, $125 at the door, $200 for VIP admission.