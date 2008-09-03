Let’s Go Out Tonight: Rising Above – Thursday, September 4, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THEATER

CUE THE STRINGS The play “Duet for One” made its premiere in London in 1980: Written by Tom Kempinski, it follows the struggles of Stephanie Abrahams, a concert violinist diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the height of her career. To deal with her emotional trauma, she decides to seek counseling and endures a series of intense sessions with a psychiatrist. “Duet for One” — which was based on the real-life struggles of Jacqueline du Pré, a famed cellist who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1971 — was made into a film of the same name in 1986, and starred Julie Andrews and Liam Neeson. The current stage production is mounted by Lamb Pond Productions and directed by Rae Ritke at Theatre Row’s Lion Theatre. Anna Pond plays the violinist to David Lamberton’s psychiatrist, Dr. Feldmann. All proceeds from the production benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. 8 p.m., Lion Theatre, Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd St., between Ninth and Tenth avenues, 212-279-4200, $10-$60.