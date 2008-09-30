Let’s Go Out Tonight: Say Yes to Nomi — September 30, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC

ON HER OWN The band Hercules & Love Affair is gliding through the music world with many attributes to its credit: Besides having an amazing name, the group scored big with its first dance hit, “Blind,” earlier this year. When bands become successful, it usually takes a couple years for any one group member to go solo, but tonight, H&LA’s songstress, Nomi, hits the stage alone at the Zipper Factory. A native of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Nomi is an unbelievable figure — some might say she’s a role model to a huge population in the city — as she’s an open transsexual who has the voice of a 1960s soul singer and the body of an Olympic beach volleyball player. Expect tonight’s show to be full of sexiness and dancing, and if you’re lucky, other members of H&LA might make appearances as well.

10 p.m., Zipper Factory, 336 W. 37th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-352-3101, $15.