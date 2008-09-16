Let’s Go Out Tonight: Soul Sister, Snow White — September 16, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THEATER

NO DOPEY, NO SNEEZY The French Institute Alliance Française kicks off its second annual Crossing the Line festival with Catherine Baÿ’s “The Snow White Project.” First conceived in 2002 in Paris, “The Snow White Project” is a collection of site-specific performances, comprising multiple Snow Whites who adapt themselves to their various environments then disappear as quickly as they arrived. The figure of Snow White is meant to represent the comfort of childhood, as well as the subversive nature of modern advertising. Ms. Baÿ is a choreographer in her native France, having also produced “Elucubrations III,” a solo performance for one woman and a pair of dumbbells. Crossing the Line brings artists, performances, and dialogue about cross-cultural art from France to New York. “The Snow White Project” repeats throughout the festival, but for tonight, it takes over the meatpacking district. 7 p.m., the sidewalk in front of Diane von Furstenberg, 874 Washington St. at 14th Street, 212-355-6100, free.