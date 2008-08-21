The New York Sun

Let’s Go Out Tonight: This Ivory Tickles – August 21, 2008

KHRISTINA NARIZHNAYA
MUSIC

YOUTHFULLY CLASSIC While the Fringe Festival takes over downtown, Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival rules the Upper West Side. Tonight, pianist Jonathan Biss performs Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A minor with the Emerson String Quartet and bassist Timothy Cobb. He also performs Mozart’s Sonata No. 4 in E minor with violinist Eugene Drucker during a pre-concert performance at 7 p.m. The 27-year-old Mr. Biss has already gained international respect as a classical musician: He performed at Carnegie Hall at 19, and a year later he played with the New York Philharmonic. In 2005, Mr. Biss made his Mostly Mozart premiere with conductor Louis Langrée. He has been touring in Europe this summer with violinist Midori and cellist Johannes Moser. An alumnus of Lincoln Center’s Chamber Music Society Two residency program for young performers, Mr. Biss has two award-winning albums under his belt, and his newest album, “Mozart Piano Concerto Nos. 21 and 22” (EMI Classics), is due to be released October 14. He is a third-generation professional musician: Samuel Baker composed his cello concerto for Mr. Biss’s grandmother, cellist Raya Garbousova, and his parents are violinists Miriam Fried and Paul Biss. 8 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, 132 W. 65th St., between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, 212-721-6500, $35-$65.

