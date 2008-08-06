Let’s Go Out Tonight: Under the Sky

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FESTIVAL

UNDER THE SKY Despite the extensive construction that’s taking over Lincoln Center, the beat — with apologies to Sonny and Cher — still goes on. Tonight, the center presents the opening of its Out of Doors festival, which is celebrating its 38th anniversary this year. For an extremely reasonable admission rate — completely free — stray passersby and think-ahead families alike can enjoy various concerts, dance, and spoken word performances. The festival kicks off with acclaimed Paris-born guitarist Stephane Wrembel and a flamenco company, Noche Flamenca. Mr. Wrembel plays what he calls “gypsy jam,” a combination of influences dominated by the manouche music of French gypsies. Noche Flamenca, formed by the husband-and-wife team of Martin Santangelo and Soledad Barrio in 1993, take the stage after Mr. Wremble to present their contemporary interpretation of what some consider to be Spain’s most mysterious dance form.

7 p.m., Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park, 62nd Street at Amsterdam Avenue, 212-875-5000, free. For more information, go to lincolncenter.org.