The pursuit of child care in New York can be painstaking, frustrating, and often fruitless. The city offers abundant choices, but the sheer volume can be overwhelming without a filter.

To answer this need, Jill Osinoff founded “Meet the Nanny,” an organization that uses the lightning-fast interview style of speed dating to match nannies and families. Parents meet more than 30 pre-selected nannies in a two to three hour session. Before the event begins, Ms. Osinoff conducts background checks and calls each nanny’s past employers.

Once a parent decides she wants to hire a particular nanny, Meet the Nanny’s Child Safety Team — a group of teachers, former and active law enforcement officials, and private investigators — are enlisted to perform a variety of investigative services. And once the nanny is on the job, Meet the Nanny offers on-site observation services, too.

Since New York moms are among the world’s busiest, Meet the Nanny is one way to save time — and peace of mind.

