This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The pursuit of child care in New York can be painstaking, frustrating, and often fruitless. The city offers abundant choices, but the sheer volume can be overwhelming without a filter.

To answer this need, Jill Osinoff founded “Meet the Nanny,” an organization that uses the lightning-fast interview style of speed dating to match nannies and families. Parents meet more than 30 pre-selected nannies in a two to three hour session. Before the event begins, Ms. Osinoff conducts background checks and calls each nanny’s past employers.

Once a parent decides she wants to hire a particular nanny, Meet the Nanny’s Child Safety Team — a group of teachers, former and active law enforcement officials, and private investigators — are enlisted to perform a variety of investigative services. And once the nanny is on the job, Meet the Nanny offers on-site observation services, too.

Since New York moms are among the world’s busiest, Meet the Nanny is one way to save time — and peace of mind.

The next event is tomorrow, 2:30 p.m., Park Avenue Country Club, 381 Park Avenue. A special introductory price of $75 for each mom. For more information, please visit www.meetthenanny.com.

