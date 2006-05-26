This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSEUM TRIP Most museums are closed on Mondays, but a few are staying open for the Memorial Day holiday, including the Metropolitan Museum (1000 Fifth Ave.at 82nd Street, 212-535-7710), the Museum of Modern Art (11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400), the Guggenheim Museum (1071 Fifth Ave. at 89th Street, 212-423-3500), and the Museum of the City of New York, which will be open every Monday in the summer starting on Memorial Day (1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672).

GO SAILORS Fleet Week New York City features a weekend of sea-related activities, including helicopter demonstrations and daily ship tours. Public concerts include performances by the Navy band’s Top Brass and the Crosswinds Quartet. Sailors are also on hand for the annual Memorial Day parade through Manhattan. Through Tuesday, concert and demonstration times vary, boats docked at Pier 88, 711 Twelfth Ave. at 55th Street. For complete information, go to www.fleetweek.navy.mil/public.htm.

HONORING VETERANS City politicians, including the president of Manhattan, Scott Stringer, and a City Council member, Gail Brewer, present a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony for New York veterans.The Marine Corps Color Guard performs as veterans’ groups lay wreaths on the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument. A walk of remembrance to Grant’s Tomb follows the ceremony. Monday, 10:30 a.m., Riverside Park, Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, 89th Street and Riverside Drive, free. For more information, call 311.

MEMORIAL TUNES The Green-Wood Cemetery and Historic Fund presents its annual Memorial Day concert, featuring the Band of Long Island and fanfare trumpeters from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Monday, 2 p.m., Green-Wood Cemetery,Victorian Archway, 25th Street at Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-768-7300, free.

CATHEDRAL MUSIC The New York Philharmonic presents its annual Memorial Day concert. Conductor Xian Zhang leads the performances of Verdi’s “La forza del destino” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. Monday, 8 p.m., the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave. at 112th Street, 212-875-5709, free, early arrival is recommended.